The houses of Republican leaders in the Senate and Democrats in the US House of Representatives have suffered at the hands of vandals due to yet another failure of lawmakers to negotiate an increase in direct payments to taxpayers to $ 2,000 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was reported on Saturday, January 2, by the TV company Nbc…

The website of the television company published photos showing the front door of the Republican leader’s house in the upper house of Congress, Mitch McConnell, located in Louisville, Kentucky, with offensive inscriptions. In particular, unidentified persons claim that the Republican by his actions “kills the poor”, and also wonder why they still have not received the money they owe.

In response, the senator issued a statement in which he emphasized that he “supports a peaceful protest”, but stressed that “vandalism and the policy of intimidation have no place in our society.”

Earlier, at the hands of vandals, the house of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, located in San Francisco, California, was damaged. Unknown persons doused the front door with artificial blood, threw a pig’s head to the threshold, and also made inscriptions demanding to pay the funds as soon as possible and “cancel the rent.”

Earlier, on January 1, US President Donald Trump was outraged by the decision of the Senate not to pass a bill approved by the House of Representatives of the Congress on Friday to increase direct payments to taxpayers to $ 2 thousand.

On December 28, the US House of Representatives voted for an initiative to increase direct payments to citizens of the country as part of measures to stimulate the national economy from $ 600 to $ 2 thousand.

The $ 600 disbursement was foreseen in the draft budget for fiscal 2021, which began on October 1. On December 28, the current US President Donald Trump signed the draft budget. It includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package.