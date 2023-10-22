Detroit authorities report the brutal murder of female rabbi Samantha Wall

In Detroit, unknown assailants brutally murdered a female rabbi, the religious leader of the Jewish community, Samantha Wall. The city authorities reported this, reports RIA News.

She was found with multiple stab wounds and a trail of blood leading to her home. The motives of the criminals have not yet been established.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Wall, 40, headed the supervisory board of one of the synagogues in Detroit, she worked to establish ties between Jews and Muslims, and was a high-ranking official in the office of Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The member of Congress noted that the deceased devoted her entire life to establishing mutual understanding between faiths.

On October 19, in the United States, protesters against the fighting and bloodshed in the Gaza Strip broke into the Congress building. More than ten thousand people gathered for the demonstration, about 500 of them were arrested.