The loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and problems with the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv will lead to the fact that by the end of the conflict the territory of the country will be significantly reduced. This opinion was expressed on December 1 by former CIA adviser James Rickards in an article for Daily Reckoning.

“Ukraine will turn into a fragmented state, occupying the territory between Kyiv and Lvov,” writes Rickards.

According to him, the Ukrainian side suffered heavy losses, and military assistance from the West will not bring any benefit, since the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is poorly trained. In addition, there are difficulties in the logistics for the transfer of weapons to the front line.

Rickards also noted that, judging by information from the White House, the European Union (EU) and NATO, “things in Ukraine are going relatively well for Kyiv,” but in fact “the situation on the battlefield is almost completely at odds with the Western narrative.”

The observer also noted the weak influence of the Sankt West on Russia, and at the same time destructive for the EU countries and the United States.

“Sanctions had little effect on the Russian economy. But the impact on Europe and the US has been devastating, including energy shortages, inflation and supply chain disruption. These effects will persist and lead to a serious recession in the EU and the US in the first half of 2023,” the article notes.

November 29 in the Crimea predicted the imminent cessation of the existence of Ukraine as a state. Vice Speaker of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Bobkov expressed the opinion that Ukraine and its army will not be able to survive the coming winter. He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already losing control over a number of settlements in the Donbass. This trend, according to Bobkov, will only increase.

Earlier, in September, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine could lose a significant part of its land – a third or half of its territory.

The Russian Federation continues the special operation to protect Donbass, which it launched on February 24. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravated situation due to increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

