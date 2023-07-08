Colonel McGregor predicted the loss of Odessa to Ukraine due to provocations at the NATO summit

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon Douglas McGregor on the air YouTubechannel Judging Freedom predicted territorial losses for Ukraine, in particular Odessa, due to provocative decisions at the NATO summit.

“NATO’s decision at the upcoming summit could force (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to launch an active offensive in Ukraine all the way to Odessa,” the US officer said.

According to McGregor, Russia has enough resources for such a step. The colonel also added that Moscow, unlike the West, does not seek to escalate the conflict and protects only Russian territories, so it has not yet taken control of the city.

The former adviser to the Pentagon concluded that NATO could provoke an aggravation of the conflict following the summit in Vilnius.

Earlier, Foreign Affairs magazine wrote that NATO should deny Ukraine membership due to possible risks. It is noted that the admission of Ukraine will put the alliance before a choice between conflict with Russia and capitulation in it, as well as the depreciation of NATO security guarantees for all participating countries.