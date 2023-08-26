Former US spy Ritter admitted that Ukraine could lose Kharkiv

Former US spy Scott Ritter YouTube-channel Dialogue works admitted that Ukraine could lose Kharkiv due to the inability of the Armed Forces of the country (APU) to hold the line.

“Russia not only repels the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also goes on the offensive. They are advancing in the direction of Kupyansk, threatening to take not only him, but also Kharkov, ”the expert expressed his opinion.

According to Ritter, the Ukrainian military is unlikely to be able to seize the initiative, their defeat is already inevitable, and the supply of Western equipment will not turn the tide on the battlefield.

The ex-intelligence officer summed up that the Ukrainian army, equipped and trained by NATO forces, could not achieve success during the counteroffensive and was practically destroyed.

Earlier, a former agent of MI6 (the British foreign intelligence service) Alastair Crook said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took a desperate step to save the counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian military is trying to break through the line of defense in order to justify itself in the eyes of the allies.