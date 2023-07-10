NYT: Russia is well prepared for the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and improved defense

Russia has prepared well for the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and has improved its defense. About it writes The New York Times (NYT), citing US military experts and analysts.

The newspaper revealed two possible scenarios for the development of the situation at the front. According to the first, Ukrainian troops can find vulnerabilities in the Russian defense line and successfully hit them. At the same time, it is noted that the American side is worried about the course of the counteroffensive.

The second scenario assumes that Kyiv will not succeed in military operations due to the good preparation of the Russian army. George Barros, an analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, pointed out that Western countries were too slow to supply weapons to Ukraine, while Moscow learned from past stages of the conflict.

“If things in Ukraine do not go as we hoped, the responsibility for this will partly fall on the decision-making and slowness of the West,” said the American scientist.

Earlier, journalist Doug Bandow predicted that after a failed counter-offensive, Ukraine would not return the lost territories. He also expressed the opinion that the counteroffensive of Ukraine is going much slower than expected, and the arsenals of the Ukrainian army are rapidly emptying.