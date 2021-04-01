The US Department of Defense has approved new rules for the admission of transgender people to serve in the US Armed Forces, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He stressed that the innovations are aimed at restoring the policy adopted by the Pentagon in 2016 regarding the service of transgender people.

“Minister of Defense [США Ллойд Остин] convinced that any Americans who meet high standards of military service are welcomed into the Armed Forces. [ВС] only for the benefit, ”he said at a briefing on Wednesday, March 31, which was broadcast in Twitter defense department.

In 2016, Barack Obama, who was then the head of the United States, allowed transgender people to openly enlist in the Armed Forces and receive the necessary medical care.

However, the next President Donald Trump overturned this decision in July 2017. And then, due to the blocking of the decision by the courts of four states, he issued another ban memorandum in 2018.

On January 25, the current US President Joe Biden signed a decree canceling the restrictions imposed by the previous administration.