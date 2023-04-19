The US Department of Justice accused three Russians and four Americans of “malicious influence”

The US Department of Justice has charged three Russians and four Americans with running a years-long “malicious influence” campaign. About it reported on the website of the department.

“Four US citizens and three Russian citizens have been charged with working on behalf of the Russian government in conjunction with the FSB as part of a multi-year campaign of foreign influence,” the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to the agency, Russian Alexander Ionov allegedly used his Russian anti-globalization movement to conduct influence campaigns, which were controlled by FSB officers Alexei Sukhodolov and Yegor Popov. They are accused of trying to influence the US elections by secretly financing the political campaign of one of the candidates in local elections in the state of Florida.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Justice, in the District of Columbia, Russian citizen Natalya Burlinova was charged with allegedly colluding with an FSB officer while working in the United States as an unregistered foreign agent.

