In the United States, thousands of military personnel are refusing or tolerating COVID-19 vaccinations due to negative cases that are circulating online. writes Associated Press agency.

It is clarified that in some army units only one third of the soldiers agree to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Air Force Major General Jeff Taliaferro, deputy director of operations for the Joint Staff, told Congress that preliminary data indicate that only two-thirds of the servicemen were offered vaccinations, who agreed.

The agency notes that this figure is higher than the general population. According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only about 50% of Americans agree to be vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that vaccination against coronavirus in the United States will not become public until May.