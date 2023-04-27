States hostile to the United States may grant asylum to Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking Pentagon documents, in exchange for classified information if he is released from arrest. This is stated in the document of state prosecutors, filed in the District Court of Massachusetts.

“He had and may continue to have access to a body of classified information that could be of great value to enemy states that might offer him safe haven or try to facilitate his rescue from the United States,” the document says.

In this regard, the prosecutors oppose the release of Teixeira from arrest.

US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira was arrested on April 13. The next day, he was charged with two counts: unauthorized seizure of classified documents and the transfer of information about national defense. On the first count, Teixeira faces up to five years in prison. According to the second, he can receive up to ten years in prison.

At the same time, The New York Times reported that Teixeira is the leader of the Thug Shaker Central online group, which posted secret military documents. In total, it consists of 20 to 30 people, mostly teenagers who are fond of weapons and video games.

The Pentagon said that the leak of classified documents was deliberate. US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder did not provide further details of the case, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine.