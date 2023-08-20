Politico: Biden may be required to tighten the rules for the allocation of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Republicans in the US Congress who oppose the allocation of additional assistance to Kyiv may demand the creation of a special body to control the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it writes Politico citing sources.

They noted that even pro-Ukrainian members of the Republican Party do not want to support US leader Joe Biden’s request for new appropriations for Kyiv. “Republicans may also demand the creation of a watchdog to monitor Ukraine’s funding to prevent corruption,” the article emphasizes.

Republicans are confident that Washington is “throwing money into a conflict that could last for years.” Therefore, they want to tighten the rules for the allocation of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the article states.

Earlier it became known that Biden’s request to Congress for new appropriations for Ukraine surpasses the request for funding to solve the internal problems of the United States. Thus, out of the 40 billion dollars requested, 24 are intended for Kyiv.