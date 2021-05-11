The prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria, sent a letter to Archbishop José H. Gómez, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), requesting that postpone the approval of the document that they prepare on “the suitability to receive Communion” of the Catholic politicians, including Joe Biden.

It is a debate that is centered on those who, as is the case of the president of the United States, approved with their vote laws related to the abortion, euthanasia or other issues that conflict with Catholic morality.

The letter is dated May 7 and is a response to the other sent on March 30 by the president of the bishops who informs him that he will send the draft of the document “to an informal review, before presenting it to the assembly for voting, “as published by América magazine.

Joe Biden the second Catholic president in US history. Photo: AP

Ladaria, who asks to inform all the bishops of his response, has decided not to remove from the archives a similar query that was made in 2004 by the former cardinal Theodore McCarrick to Cardinal Ratzinger. Now, he recalls the principles established in 2002 with the document “On Certain Questions Relating to the Participation of Catholics in Political Life.”

Doctrina de la Fe refers to the advice offered in 2020 on the occasion of a similar consultation during the ‘ad limina’ visits. At that time, it had been “advised that a dialogue be undertaken between the bishops to preserve unity of the episcopal conference in the face of disagreements on this controversial issue ”.

“The congregation observes that such a policy, given its possible contentious nature, could have the opposite effect and to become a source of discord rather than unity within the episcopate and the Church in general in the United States, ”he says.

Biden attends mass on the day of his assumption. Photo: Reuters

Dialogue with politicians

Then it was requested that in addition to the doctrinal dialogue, channels be opened with the Catholic politicians themselves “within their jurisdiction who adopt a pro-choice position in relation to the legislation on abortion, euthanasia or others. moral evils, as a means of understanding the nature of their positions and their understanding of Catholic teaching ”.

Now, he continues, the bishops’ conference “would then be faced with the difficult task of discerning the best way forward for the church in the United States to bear witness to the grave moral responsibility of Catholic public officials to protect human life in all ways. stages ”.

Therefore, he warns that “a national policy on the value of Communion”, “would need to express a true consensus of bishops on the matter, while observing the prerequisite that any disposition of the conference in this area respects the rights of the individual ordinary in their diocese and the prerogatives of the Holy See ”.

For this reason, he “advises” the USCCB that “any statement of the conference in relation to Catholic political leaders would be better framed in the broad context of the suitability for the reception of Holy Communion by all the faithful, and not only from a category of Catholics, reflecting their obligation to conform their lives to the entire Gospel of Jesus Christ as they prepare to receive communion ”, he concludes.

