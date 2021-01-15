Supporters of incumbent US President Donald Trump, who staged riots on Capitol Hill on January 6, intended to “capture and kill elected officials,” US federal prosecutors say. The agency writes about it Associated Press…

On Thursday, the Arizona County attorney filed a motion to extend the arrest of one of the detainees after the storming of the Capitol. According to the ministry, it was Jacob Chensley, who came to the protest in a fur hat with horns and a spear, who urged people to attack the congress building using a megaphone.

According to this document, “the rioters took over the Capitol with the aim of capturing and killing elected officials.” Proof of this was the words and actions of Chensley in the Capitol.

According to state prosecutors, in the congressional hall, the suspect rose to the podium and left a note with threats to the country’s vice-president Michael Pence, which said that the onset of justice is “a matter of time.”

To date, American law enforcement officers have detained over a hundred rebels, identified more than 270 suspects. Since last week’s events in Washington, 98 criminal cases have been opened, most of them – federal convictions, and 275 open files.

Earlier, the media warned of the radicals’ plans to make riots, as well as attacks before and after the inauguration of the newly elected head of the White House, Joseph Biden. Recall that the ceremony will take place on January 20.