The US Congress presented a bill on new sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. About it reported on the website of one of the authors of the initiative, Democratic Senator Jean Shahin.

Congressmen thought about a ban on operations with the primary and secondary public debt of Russia. They also propose to impose sanctions against the Russian banking sector and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. In addition, if the situation escalates, the United States may demand that Russia be disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system.

The proposal to introduce a new package of sanctions was made by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez. According to him, the new measures should be a signal to the Kremlin, which will show that it is not worth “destroying our economy and sacrificing the lives of our people in vain attempts to change the map of Europe.”

At the same time, Chris Miller, an associate professor at the Fletcher School and visiting fellow of American statesman Gene Kirkpatrick at the American Enterprise Institute, pointed out that Russia will have almost zero economic costs if the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is canceled. According to the expert, the US Congress has focused on restrictions, which the Kremlin may consider as a frivolous approach to “imposing costs.” “If Nord Stream 2 is blocked, Russia will simply continue to supply gas to Europe via existing routes. There is already an excess of the pipeline’s throughput, so the volume of Russian gas sales to Europe will not change, ”he said.

Personal sanctions

In addition to the above restrictions, Democrats are considering imposing sanctions personally against Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also propose restrictions on Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, as well as commanders of various branches of the armed forces, including the airborne and naval forces.

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Novikov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that the United States sees the declining effectiveness of the restrictions already imposed and believes that sanctions against high-ranking officials and the President of the country personally will be able to change the situation.

It is difficult to say how adequate it is to impose sanctions against the president personally. Because imposing sanctions, in principle, is not very adequate. But nothing changes here Dmitry NovikovState Duma deputy

Bypassing Biden

Earlier, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Russia has a “tough” choice in the context of the situation in Ukraine. So, according to her, Moscow chooses between the path of diplomacy and dialogue and the desire for confrontation. The diplomat warned that in the event of aggression against Ukraine, the Russian side would face serious consequences.

At the same time, the White House had already clearly outlined their position on the issue of sanctions. At the end of December, Biden signed the country’s defense budget for 2022, which provides for funds to contain Russia, but the document abandoned new restrictions on the gas pipeline. The final version of the draft also excluded the Republican-proposed initiatives to limit the sovereign debt of Russia and 35 Russians, including ministers, wealthy businessmen, public figures and journalists, presumably close to the authorities.

After that, Republican Senator Joni Ernst said that the world does not consider US President Joe Biden a strong leader, and Putin does not take the threat of American sanctions seriously. She accused Biden of the weak position of the United States on the international stage. “This is a president who cannot withstand the opponents that we have around the world,” the senator concluded.

Assistance to Ukraine

On January 11, representatives of the US Republican Party in Congress presented a bill calling for new weapons to be sent to Ukraine. The document was named “Guarantees of Ukrainian autonomy through strengthening the defense” (GUARD Act). According to him, Washington undertakes “urgently” to provide Kiev with “vital assets, including ground-to-air missiles, air defense systems, anti-ship missiles, anti-tank mines” and other weapons. According to the authors of the bill, in total, the United States in the 2022 fiscal year should allocate about $ 450 million to Ukraine in military aid.

The day before, a group of Russia experts had called on US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more weapons to Ukraine. According to the American portal Axios, Sullivan held a video meeting with the hardliners on Moscow, which was attended by those who worked under the administration of former US President Donald Trump.