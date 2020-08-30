The US state of California is considering setting up a task force of nine local legislators to consider paying reparations to black descendants of slaves. The Associated Press reports.

The upper house of the state legislature has already approved the creation of such a group, and soon the lower house will also take a decision on this issue. It is noted that the target group will have to decide in what forms and to what extent reparations will be provided.

According to lawmakers, the consequences of slavery are a higher number of unemployed, homeless, convicted among blacks, as well as their poor academic performance.

Earlier it was reported that the majority of US residents opposed payments to African Americans for the slavery of their ancestors. 73 percent spoke out against paying black Americans in compensation, as well as against having the funds paid out of the federal budget. Also, 56 percent did not support the idea of ​​renaming military bases named after Confederate generals, but 42 percent did not agree with them.