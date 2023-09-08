Ritter: Ukraine will not be able to stop the offensive out of fear of the West

Ukraine will not be able to stop trying to counteroffensive out of fear of the West. About this in an interview with the New Rules channel. told former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

According to him, Washington does not care about the losses among the Ukrainians. “If the Ukrainians decide to stop and return to the defensive, then they will not receive F-16 fighters, tanks and weapons. Therefore, they must sacrifice everything now, hoping that they will have at least something left, ”the expert said.

Ritter pointed out that in this way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was trapped. According to the intelligence officer, the Ukrainian leader should not initially get involved in this conflict, but rather seek to end it through negotiations.

Earlier, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that there was talk in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) about overthrowing Zelensky. According to him, such discussions are not isolated. He linked the growth of such thoughts with the combat losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 400 thousand soldiers.