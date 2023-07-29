Former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces announced the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the use of the Russian Federation “Solntsepeka”

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter told in an interview with the Dialogue works YouTube channel that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are retreating after Russia began using Solntsepek glide bombs and heavy flamethrower systems (TOS).

“After that, Ukrainian servicemen either get injured or retreat,” he said.

According to Ritter, the Ukrainian army has little chance of advancing, because as soon as the Ukrainian Armed Forces cross the gray zone, they are covered by artillery. He added that Kyiv thus killed a large number of its military.

Earlier, the calculation of the heavy flamethrower system “Solntsepek” of the Central Military District destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the Krasnolimansky direction. The Russian servicemen aimed the launcher at the target using the fire control system and opened fire with thermobaric projectiles at the stronghold of the Ukrainian military.