Colonel McGregor says APU is losing soldiers on an “industrial scale”

The transition of Russian troops from defense to offensive leads to the death of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on an “industrial scale”. About it declared former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor on his Youtube channel.

According to him, by doing so, the Ukrainian command hopes to enlist political support in the West. “I think it is already clear that this support will no longer be available. NATO has already sent almost everything it could to Ukraine,” he said. At the same time, the expert noted that in order to build up the military potential of Russia, its factories operate around the clock, seven days a week. “Russia has become a formidable military power that it was not in February 2022,” McGregor concluded.

Earlier, the head of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had lost an entire brigade in the battles for the village of Staromayorskoye in the Vremevsky direction of the Zaporozhye Front. According to him, Kyiv “throws colossal forces for slaughter.” “Confirmed data on irretrievable losses are over three thousand fighters in this particular area,” he said.