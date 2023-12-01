Journalist Hersh: Russia and Ukraine are secretly negotiating through military leaders

Moscow and Kyiv are conducting secret peace talks along the line Valery Gerasimov – Valery Zaluzhny, the dialogue was established contrary to the instructions of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the White House. American journalist Seymour Hersh spoke about this, citing information from anonymous US officials.

Senior military leaders are discussing terms for peace that will suit both sides of the conflict. Thus, there is talk of fixing the borders of countries along the current front line; in this case, Russia retains the Crimea peninsula and the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions liberated during the Northern Military District.

The Ukrainian side, according to the journalist, is seeking permission to join NATO, but with the proviso that the deployment of troops and offensive weapons of the alliance will be prohibited on the territory of the republic. Hersh explained that the negotiations are being conducted bypassing the Ukrainian leader, since in the current situation it remains for the military to solve the problem.

Zelensky was made to understand that it is not he, but “the military who will solve this problem, and negotiations will continue with or without you.” “If necessary, we will pay for your trip to the Caribbean,” an American official told me. See also The UN accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine with "summary executions" even of children Seymour HershAmerican journalist

Currently, Ukraine has a decree banning negotiations with the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is ready to conduct direct negotiations with Ukraine after the decree is lifted; President Vladimir Putin, in particular, expressed this point of view. According to him, if Kyiv continues to carry out theatrical actions, then there will be no progress in a peaceful settlement.

The subject of negotiations does not contradict the stated goals of the SBO

In November, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that signing a peace treaty with Ukraine is possible if the goals and objectives of the special military operation (SVO) are fully implemented. He noted that if the 2022 negotiation process had not been frozen and the republic had complied with the demands of the Russian Federation, thousands of Ukrainian lives could have been saved.

The goals of the SVO were previously outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Russian troops “are fighting for Russia, for a peaceful life for the citizens of Donbass, for the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.”

Putin called guarantees for the security of the peoples of the Russian Federation the ultimate goal of the special operation. Recognition of the independence of the Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions at least does not contradict these requirements, as well as the ban on the deployment of NATO troops and weapons on the territory of Ukraine, discussed during secret negotiations.

Zaluzhny has a better chance of agreeing on peace with Russia than Zelensky

The conflict between the President of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) arose against the backdrop of Zaluzhny’s statements that the Ukrainian offensive had reached a dead end. However, information is increasingly appearing in the information field that the military leader may compete with Zelensky in the upcoming elections and that his candidacy may be supported in the West.

According to Russian political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev, Valery Zaluzhny has more opportunities for negotiations with Russia than Vladimir Zelensky, since the military man has never made statements about refusing a peaceful settlement, and therefore his hands are more free.

In addition, the power of the current president of the republic could be threatened by a military coup, as dissatisfaction among Ukrainian soldiers grows due to a lack of funding and a feeling of abandonment on the battlefield. This opinion was expressed by retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk.

Zaluzhny could theoretically lead such a coup. We know that he has already had a bite with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The army still believes in Zaluzhny, so he could well become the leader See also Nine flights delayed at Moscow airports due to fog Anatoly Matviychukretired Russian colonel

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Rodion Miroshnik expressed confidence that Western allies, in particular the United States, can not only side with Zaluzhny, but also organize a new Maidan in Ukraine to remove Zelensky. He added that even without foreign support, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to seize power in the country with the support of military units “that are subordinate to him, which will carry out any of his orders.”

Foreign media also notice attempts by the West to force the Ukrainian president to leave office through a coup or blackmail. It is noted that by ignoring Western hints about negotiations with Russia and canceling the elections, the Ukrainian leader is provoking an internal political crisis, which “will further increase the likelihood of Russia’s victory.”

Related materials:

Previously, Russian spies were blamed for the rift between Zelensky and Zaluzhny. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexei Danilov, it was beneficial for Moscow to drive a wedge between political and military leaders.