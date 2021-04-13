Russia is currently the only country in the world that can kill tens of millions of Americans in a short time with its nuclear weapons, Wikistrat analyst Greg Lawson told The National Interest.

“If America is going to confront Russia, it must be connected with something existentially important. Today it seems very risky to tempt the fate of Ukraine, ”the author writes.

According to Lawson, discussing Ukraine’s NATO membership is a huge strategic mistake for the United States, which, distracted by Europe, could overlook the much more important issue of China’s rise in Asia.

In the publication, the analyst argues that “the Sino-Russian axis is already becoming America’s last geopolitical nightmare,” and the inclusion of new members, such as Iran, “will only exacerbate this nightmare.”

In April, United States Marine Corps (ILC) veteran Alex Hollings wrote on the Sandboxx blog that the promising American stealth B-21 Raider strategic bomber could change power in the Pacific, for example, in the event of hostilities against China.