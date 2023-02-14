American journalist Hersh: Biden suffered the explosion of Nord Stream because of fear

American President Joe Biden, out of fear, postponed the Nord Stream explosion from June to September 2022, said well-known journalist Seymour Hersh, who had previously published an article about his investigation into explosions on gas pipelines. About this he told in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung.

According to Hersh, many participants in this operation considered her insane. The journalist asked if bombs were planted in the Baltic in June 2022. “Yes, they (American divers-miners – approx. “Tapes.ru”) did this towards the end of the exercises,” he stressed.

The journalist specified that at some point Biden became nervous and began to be afraid. According to the author, Biden suffered an explosion and made it so that the performers could remotely detonate the bomb at any time.

Earlier, Hersh published an investigation, according to which the explosions on the pipelines were carried out on the orders of Biden.