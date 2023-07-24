19FortyFive: Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine harmed the US

US President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine harmed the United States itself, sparking heated debate at home and abroad. Associate professor of political science at the University of Colorado Peter Harris writes about this in article for 19FortyFive.

Biden has been accused by critics of striking a blow to the movement to abolish cluster munitions. It is noted that arms control activists and human rights groups have long considered these weapons to be inhumane and highly indiscriminate. At the same time, the author points out that the most common reason why Ukraine needs to be supplied with cluster munitions is that it can lose without them.

As the expert notes, the whole point of arms control is that some weapons are so terrible that they should never be used. You can have different political views, but they should not replace commitment to the basic principles of arms control, Harris concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he plans to transfer the first report on the use of cluster munitions to the United States this week. He expressed hope that cluster munitions would be more effective than conventional ones.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the United States supplies Kyiv with cluster shells not from a good life. According to him, such deliveries are connected with the lack of other ammunition in Washington.