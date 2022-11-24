New York Times: US-made rocket hit a residential building in Kramatorsk in September

An American AGM-88 HARM missile fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in September veered off course and hit a residential building in Kramatorsk, which is under the control of Kyiv. About it informs newspaper New York Times (NYT).

It is reported that the incident occurred on September 26 at approximately 18:00. “They say three people were injured. She (the rocket) hit an apartment where no one lives, and people were injured in the next one, ”said Olga Vasilievna, a local resident, to the publication.

According to an unnamed US soldier, the rocket that hit the apartment building was “almost certainly” supplied to Ukraine from old Pentagon stockpiles.

Earlier it became known that the new package of US military assistance to Ukraine will include HARM missiles and ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS. Armaments will be taken from the stocks of the US military department.