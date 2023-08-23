Former CIA analyst Johnson: Zelensky accused Zaluzhny of the failure of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson on air YouTube-channel Judging Freedom said that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country (APU) Valery Zaluzhny of the failure of the counteroffensive.

“Although Zaluzhny is still in command of the troops, Zelensky criticized him and accused him of the failure of the Ukrainian army in this counteroffensive,” the expert noted.

According to Johnson, the failure of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is evidenced by Kyiv’s unwillingness to allow representatives of the world’s media to the front, so that they could not show the real picture of what is happening.

Earlier, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the destruction of the last elite reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were sent to battle in the Zaporozhye direction, would lead to a collapse of the front in the zone of the special military operation.