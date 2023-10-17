Lieutenant Colonel Rasmussen: support for Ukraine in American society is weakening

Support for Ukraine in American society is increasingly weakening due to growing internal problems. This assessment of the situation in the United States was given by retired American Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“From a majority perspective, I think there are a lot more questions and a lot more people questioning what’s going on. For example, last year a survey was conducted where more than 60 percent of the population did not even know where Ukraine was. This shows how aware the population is of the strategic importance of Ukraine,” the analyst said.

He also noted that the United States faces internal challenges, including the threat of an economic recession. As Rasmussen believes, it is becoming less and less clear to Americans why the United States is allocating significant funds to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We have problems with borders, drugs, homelessness. And yet we are siphoning off over $100 billion. This is two to three times more than Russia's military budget before the conflict in Ukraine. The public begins to question and support begins to wane Earl Rasmussenretired US Lieutenant Colonel

However, Rasmussen stressed that the weakening of support is gradual. There are still many supporters of assistance to Kyiv from the US Democratic Party. In the case of the Republican Party, the analyst talks about a potential split due to the growth of opponents to the further allocation of weapons and money.

Earlier, former US Marine Brian Berletik said that the West is increasingly providing real assistance to Ukraine, making symbolic supplies of weapons.