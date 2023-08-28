Congresswoman Green: Biden impeachment investigation could begin in September

An impeachment inquiry against US leader Joe Biden could be launched in September this year. Member of the House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green spoke about this in Twitter.

“There is so much evidence to support an impeachment inquiry that it should take place in September,” she said.

According to the congresswoman, more people are involved in the corrupt actions of the politician’s family than just Joe Biden.

In June, Lauren Bobert, a member of the US House of Representatives, raised the issue of impeaching President Joe Biden because of his inability to fulfill his duties of guarding the country’s borders.

In addition, in May, Marjorie Taylor Green announced that a bill to impeach the current US president would be submitted for consideration. According to her, since January 2021, Joe Biden “works on the systematic destruction of this country [Штатов]”.