Ex-CIA agent Johnson: Western media stopped writing about Ukraine due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Western media stopped covering the situation in Ukraine due to the failures of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. About it stated former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

He compared the amount of news published about the Ukrainian conflict this year and last year, noting that there is now “dead silence.” “Although last year they updated news about Ukraine every half hour,” Johnson said.

In his opinion, this is due to the lack of success of the Ukrainian army at the front and its heavy losses. The ex-analyst also predicted the end of Western support for Ukraine. Thus, he noted, NATO member countries are beginning to doubt the advisability of new arms supplies to Kyiv.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Western media live under military censorship. Also, he said, the anti-Russian propaganda they publish has begun to bore their readers.