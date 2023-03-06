NYT: Kyiv authorities are preparing Ukrainians for the surrender of Artemivsk in connection with the Russian offensive

The Kyiv authorities began to prepare Ukrainians for the surrender of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) contrary to the statements of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, write New York Times columnists Matthew Mpouk Bigg, Vivek Shankar and Andrew Kramer.

The journalists recalled the Ukrainian leader’s promise not to surrender Artemovsk. “Last month, Volodymyr Zelensky promised that Ukraine would not give up Bakhmut, calling it “our fortress”. But in recent days, Ukrainian officials have been preparing the public for the possibility of its surrender,” they noted, adding that “the ring is shrinking” around the city.

Military analyst Mick Ryan agreed with their opinion, pointing out that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) “slowly but surely began to take up positions in and around Bakhmut.”

Earlier, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army would not defend Artemivsk at any cost, even to the last soldier. He justified his decision by the fact that this is not a particularly large city, like many others in the Donbass.