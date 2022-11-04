Columnist Spencer: US will repeat the fate of Europe because of Biden’s energy policy

Reviewer 19FortyFive Jack Spencer spoke about the mistake of US President Joe Biden, which put him in front of a difficult choice.

According to the journalist, the United States risks repeating the fate of Europe with its rising energy prices, fuel rationing and deindustrialization if Biden does not change energy policy.

Spencer believes that the policy of the United States and Europe, limiting the development of oil, gas and coal fields, provokes an increase in energy prices and leads to full-blown crises.

The author of the material expressed the opinion that Europe has chosen “green energy”, ignoring the demand of citizens for cheap fuel, and Biden is leading the United States along a similar “wrong path”. “If he does not change course, we will find ourselves in the same, unfortunately, predicament,” Spencer concluded.