WP columnist Rodzhin: Rada deputies stop believing in Ukraine’s victory in the conflict

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are increasingly saying that Ukraine cannot win the conflict. The fact that parliamentarians began to stop believing in the country’s victory, the observer writes Washington Post (WP) Josh Rogin.

According to the journalist, almost all Ukrainian officials with whom he met at the Munich Security Conference disagreed with the statement of US Vice President Kamala Harris that in the conflict with Ukraine “time is not on Putin’s side.” “For them, endless conflict means a victory for Putin and the loss of the country as they know it,” Rogin said.

According to the observer, Ukrainian politicians are worried that the administration of US President Joe Biden does not support Kyiv’s strategy, which is to actively conduct hostilities and avoid a “protracted stalemate.”

Deputy of the Rada Elizaveta Yasko, in an interview with Rodzhin, said that “the window of opportunity for victory is closing.”

Another representative of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Goncharenko, suggested that if the conflict drags on for a few more years, then Ukraine will face a Pyrrhic victory. The author called Biden’s reluctance to send weapons to Ukraine, which she requests, one of the unfavorable factors for Kyiv.

Rodzhin believes that by following the strategy of the West, by the next anniversary of the special operation “Ukraine to be saved” may cease to exist.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced a Ramstein meeting in mid-March and stressed that it would most likely take place online.

On February 14, Brussels hosted a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format. Aleksey Reznikov, who arrived at the talks, also met with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.