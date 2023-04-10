NBC News: Russian EW systems could cause JDAM bombs to malfunction

Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems can cause malfunctions in the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided bomb used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. About it informs NBC News, citing documents from a possible Pentagon leak.

It is noted that precision planning bombs encountered problems with the GPS signal. American intelligence suggested that this was due to the operation of Russian electronic warfare systems. The report also notes that the JDAM fuses are not configured properly.

The JDAM equipment suite converts free-fall aerial bombs into guided munitions. The equipment includes wings, a tail unit that allows maneuvering, and a computer with navigation equipment.