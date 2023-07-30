Forbes: the CV90 BMP captured by Russia was used by a unique brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military succeeded for the first time in capturing a CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) from the Ukrainian military, informs Forbes columnist David Ax. According to him, in this way they humiliated the fighters of the unique brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

He said that the “unique Swedish” 21st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, deployed to the north-east of Ukraine this spring, is armed with approximately 50 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, 10 Strv 122 tanks, eight Archer self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS), as well as at least one armored repair and recovery vehicle (BREM) Bgbv 90, during one of the attempts to conduct a counterattack in the Krasnolimansk direction, fell into the trap of Russian grenade launchers and lost one of the combat vehicles.

Ex noted that in addition to the wrecked CV90, the crew of which, in his opinion, escaped by ejection, two more infantry fighting vehicles participated in the battles, which managed to leave the battlefield.

Previously, footage of the first Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle captured in battle was published. It is noted that at least three units of this equipment were hit on the front near Svatovo-Kremennaya.