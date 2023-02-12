The accuracy and mass character of artillery guarantee Russia’s success in defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated on February 12 by the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, in an interview with Judging Freedom.

He noted that the winners of the conflicts of the last hundred years were those who were guided by accurate and destructive firepower.

“We have such systems <...> Russians and Chinese also have them. The monopoly that we had in this area for many years has gone into oblivion, ”said McGregor.

He clarified that Russia in Ukraine has shown that not only the accuracy of artillery strikes, but also mass character is important for success in hostilities. The success of the victory, according to him, is based on a huge number of missiles, shells and ammunition.

On January 24, artillerymen of the Central Military District of the Russian Army in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass received tablets, thanks to which it became easier and faster to hit enemy targets.

On January 12, it was reported that the Russian military had invented a new way to detect Ukrainian artillery in the special operation zone: the military uses several phones with special applications that detect the sounds of enemy artillery shots.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

