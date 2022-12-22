WP: Zelenskiy and Biden disagree over ending conflict in Ukraine

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States ended in revealing disagreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding their strategies to end the conflict, writes The Washington Post (WP) columnist David Ignatius.

The author recalled that during a speech to American politicians, Zelensky resolutely stated that he was striving for “absolute victory” over Russia.

“Zelensky used the word “victory” 11 times in a speech and once during a conversation with reporters at the White House after meeting with US leader Joe Biden. Tellingly, Biden never used the word. Instead, he promised to encourage “Ukraine’s unwavering determination to choose its own path” and promised Washington’s support “for as long as it takes,” the observer said, pointing to the different positions of the United States and Ukraine on the issue of peace.

According to the journalist, the Ukrainian conflict cannot end with “the complete elimination of Russia’s military power.” That is why, according to him, Biden actively resists the rhetoric of “total victory.”

The meeting between Zelensky and Biden took place on December 21. The Kremlin commented on Zelensky’s visit with the words “there were no real calls for peace.”