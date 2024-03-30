BI: glide bombs of the Russian Armed Forces force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to expose their air defense systems

Russia strikes with gliding bombs, thereby forcing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to place air defense systems close to the front. Because of this, they become more vulnerable, the publication writes. Business Insider.

“Glide bomb strikes allow Russia to target Ukrainian forces while keeping munition-dropping aircraft at a safe distance,” the article said.

To try to shoot down Russian fighter jets, the Ukrainian military is placing “precious air defense assets” closer to the front. However, there they risk being destroyed, the authors of the material summarize.

Earlier, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Russian Armed Forces are clearing entire areas in Ukraine with bombs and drones. According to him, Russian forces control the airspace not only on the battlefield with the help of glide bombs, but also in the rear with the help of drones they literally clear out entire areas.