Russia may be afraid of the deployment of British Typhoon fighters in the Baltics, thinks US edition of 19FortyFive.

The publication notes that Typhoon fighters took part in the interception of Russian aircraft, and were also used in Syria. In particular, in December 2021, for the first time since the Falklands War (1982), a British fighter aircraft used weapons (Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile) to hit a target.

The publication claims that Typhoon features high maneuverability, a modern fly-by-wire control system and excellent avionics. “The Typhoon is a powerful fighter that will serve the British until the 2030s,” the publication concludes.

In December 2021, The Drive reported that the United Kingdom and Japan, having signed a joint memorandum, had teamed up to create a new engine for combat aircraft. Work on a joint demonstration model of the power unit should start in early 2022.