Foreign Policy: NATO will not invite Ukraine to join the alliance at the summit in Vilnius

Observer Anchal Vohra said that NATO leadership would not invite Ukraine to join the alliance at the annual summit in Vilnius. About this she told in a piece for Foreign Policy.

According to the journalist, the meeting of the Western allies will actually leave Kyiv empty-handed. The publication notes that Ukraine “will not even be given a time frame” for joining the bloc.

Vohra explained that Brussels associated the reluctance to accept Ukraine into NATO with the risks of escalation in the confrontation with Russia. She opined that there is still “broad consensus” among major members of the alliance to delay the invitation to full membership.

Earlier, Hungarian Defense Minister Krishtof Szalai-Bobrovnicki called Ukraine’s membership in NATO untimely and impossible. “Hungary’s point of view on the war is the same as NATO’s: neither Hungary nor NATO as a defensive alliance can be involved in the war,” he added.