Responsible Statecraft: The Pentagon is digging a deep hole for itself because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine

U.S. arms makers are cashing in on the Ukraine conflict, writes Julie Gledhill, journalist for The Responsible Statecraft.

According to the author of the article, the US Congress, in order to accelerate assistance to Ukraine, endowed the Pentagon with “wartime purchasing powers.” Gledhill believes that US legislators’ deliberate failure to hold themselves accountable could lead to an endless expansion of the US military-industrial complex (MIC). The journalist believes that this gives contractors many opportunities for waste and fraud.

“Without proper precautions, the Department of Defense is likely to dig an even deeper hole for itself: wartime powers will expand both production capacity and waste,” the author said. She called for greater accountability in the Pentagon’s arms purchases.

Earlier it became known that 20 out of 30 NATO members have exhausted the potential for arms supplies to Ukraine.