Pentagon chief Austin: if Ukraine is defeated, a war between the Russian Federation and NATO will begin

NATO will enter into direct military conflict with Russia if Ukraine is defeated. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke about this prospect at a hearing in the US House of Representatives.

“Frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will fight Russia,” the military man said.

Austin also called the pace of advance of the Russian army in Ukraine “alarming.” “Every single day we see that the Russians continue to push and push for incremental territorial gains,” he said, adding that without the support of the United States, Ukrainian troops will continue to lose ground to Russia.

In Russia they called Austin's words crazy

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quickly commented on Austin’s words about the threat of war between Russia and NATO after the defeat of Ukraine.

The diplomat also pointed out that statements from the Pentagon made it clear to everyone that Washington is the true aggressor.

In turn, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, warned that NATO will face the same fate as Ukraine if aggression against Russia by the North Atlantic Alliance continues. “As long as the United States is in charge of NATO, their fate is deplorable,” the politician said. According to the deputy, the alliance can only live peacefully if it ceases to exist.

Germany has developed a scenario for a Russian attack on NATO

On February 29, Bild magazine published a theoretical scenario for a Russian attack on NATO. The publication indicated that it was based on “a government document presented to parliament.” Based on the scenario, the attack could consist of four phases, from campaign to media disinformation to combat using biological, chemical and nuclear weapons. In addition, Germany pointed to Russia's ability to burn all electronic devices using electromagnetic pulses.

Later, the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, explained to Lenta.ru that the Western information program today is aimed at increasing military-political psychosis in society. “But for some reason it seems to me that the absurdity of the arguments that are given reveals the futility and unacceptability of these cheap theses,” he said.