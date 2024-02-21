Ukrainian Armed Forces speaker Likhovoy called the NYT article about prisoners in Avdiivka fake

The speaker of the Tavria group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Dmitry Likhovoy, called The New York Times information about the number of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured after retreating from Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic fake. According to him, the publication is engaged in disseminating “Russian propaganda.”

Likhovoy emphasized that the publication was “unpleasantly surprising, to put it mildly,” since Ukraine commented on the current situation. He called the sources cited by the American publication “absolutely unfounded.”

But, unfortunately, I don’t know whether the authors of The New York Times deliberately spread the Russian propaganda narrative without any justification Dmitry LikhovoySpeaker of the Tavria group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

At the same time, he noted that “a certain number of military personnel” did not get in touch after leaving the city, but categorically disagreed with the newspaper’s information about up to a thousand soldiers being captured.

See also More shipping companies are avoiding the Red Sea and Houthi attacks are exacerbating the global trade crisis Related materials:

During the retreat from Avdiivka, up to a thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were captured

The Ukrainian military, aware of the retreat, in a conversation with the newspaper stated that during the retreat from Avdiivka, up to one thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were captured or went missing. It was noted that this was a “devastating loss” that could deal a blow to the morale of Ukrainian troops.

Between 850 and 1,000 soldiers are believed to have been captured or missing in action. The New York Times

According to the publication’s interlocutors, the retreat of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was poorly planned and began too late. At the same time, American officials, in a conversation with the newspaper, do not call the loss of the city of the Ukrainian Armed Forces a significant strategic defeat.

The operation to capture Avdeevka has been prepared since the fall of 2023

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during a meeting with Head of State Vladimir Putin, announced the complete capture of Avdeevka. According to the minister, the operation had been prepared since the fall of 2023 and ended on February 17.

According to the minister, during the battles for Avdeevka, Russian troops carried out up to 450 precision strikes on the city. At the same time, it was unknown where the Ukrainian Armed Forces could strike from. In addition, for nine years, the Ukrainian military created a fortified area with underground passages in the village. However, the losses of the Russian Armed Forces were minimal, Shoigu emphasized.

This operation is well planned and, perhaps, will be included in textbooks on military affairs, the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Russia took control of Avdeevka on February 17. The city was a powerful defensive hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Ukrainian military, when retreating from Avdievka, “began a mass flight, leaving their positions.”

As Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov noted, the Russian Armed Forces took control of the city in a fairly short time.

Avdeevka is located north of Donetsk and is its suburb. The main center of resistance in the city was the Avdeevka coke plant – complete control over it was reported two days after the capture of the city.