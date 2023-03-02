NYT: US coalition to support Ukraine may fall apart due to American fatigue

Supporters of increased military and financial support for Ukraine in the US Congress have expressed concern that due to the fatigue of the country’s citizens from helping Kiev, disappointment in the policies of President Joe Biden and the imminent start of the presidential campaign, the bipartisan coalition in support of the republic may fall apart. About it writes The New York Times (NYT).

According to an Associated Press-NORC poll, public support for aid to Ukraine has dropped from 60 percent in May 2022 to 48 percent now. According to the Pew Research Center, the percentage of Americans opposed to aid to Ukraine has risen from 7 percent to 2 percent.

Related materials:

Republican strategist and former US presidential adviser Andy Surabian said this happens with every foreign intervention. In the first few months, people did not accept Russia’s actions.

“But over time, war weariness becomes a real thing, especially in this country, especially when voters do not connect what is happening in Ukraine with their own security,” Surabyan said.

Earlier, the United States called for sending Americans to the war zone in Ukraine. This statement was made by an American politician, a former member of the House of Delegates from West Virginia, convicted of invading the Capitol, Derrick Evans.