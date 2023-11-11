Journalist Nixon: the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny could lead to a revolt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The conflict between the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny could lead to a revolt of Ukrainian military personnel and refusal to continue hostilities. American journalist Garland Nixon stated this at his YouTube-channel.

He pointed out that the liquidation of Zaluzhny’s assistant Gennady Chastyakov exposed a “fierce struggle” within the Ukrainian government. “What will the Ukrainian Armed Forces think? They are on the front lines fighting the Russians, and in Kyiv at this time there is an even more fierce fight,” Nixon noted, suggesting that in such a situation the Ukrainian military would have no reason to continue fighting.

In early November, in an article for The Economist, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end, and the Ukrainian army was unable to achieve a breakthrough. Zelensky did not agree with this assessment, saying that Kyiv faced much more difficult circumstances, including at the beginning of hostilities.