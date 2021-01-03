A leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China is the most likely version of the origin of the coronavirus. This opinion was expressed by Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, reports the Daily Mail.

According to Pottinger, this theory of the emergence of an epidemic at the moment can be considered the most reliable. “There is growing evidence that the laboratory is the most likely source of the virus leak,” the official said during a Zoom conference, which was attended by parliamentarians from different countries.

As the deputy adviser noted, the virus could have “escaped” from the laboratory as a result of the accident. However, he did not provide any evidence of his version.

Earlier in January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented Beijing’s version of the origin of the coronavirus. According to him, according to most studies, the pandemic of the new infection was caused by separate outbreaks in different places around the world.

Earlier, China was suspected of creating state secrets from research on the origin of the coronavirus. Associated Press reporters assure that a special commission under the Chinese government will check the virus before publication of the study. Beijing is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to scientists studying the origins of the coronavirus, according to the agency.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic.