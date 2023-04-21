Axios: US Democrats expressed concern over Biden’s unwillingness to discuss the topic of public debt

The reluctance of US President Joe Biden to discuss the topic of raising the national debt ceiling with the Republicans in Congress is causing concern and anxiety among his fellow Democrats. Portal pointed to it Axios.

“Democratic anxiety is developing because of Biden’s position on the national debt ceiling,” the publication emphasizes, citing a representative of the Democratic Party.

Thus, Senator Joe Manchin, who occupies a centrist position in the ranks of the Democrats, said that Joe Biden’s refusal to negotiate would lead the country to a “historic default.” House spokesman Dean Phillips, in turn, stressed that he was concerned about the risk of “eternally” waiting for the presidential administration to start discussions.

Other Democrats are also calling for negotiations with their political opponents and the need to prioritize public spending.

Earlier, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said that the US national debt can be compared to a ticking bomb that will explode due to lack of responsible action. In his opinion, President Joe Biden “did nothing” to solve this problem.

On March 12, McCarthy called the country’s draft budget for fiscal year 2024, which was presented by the White House, frivolous. He noted that high debt brings inflation. What the United States needs right now, he says, is “real leadership.”