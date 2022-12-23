“January 6 Committee” on the results of the investigation into the storming of the Capitol announced the benefits of Russia

The US House Select Committee investigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, released its final report, which shows that Russia, which tried to influence the US election processes, benefited from the January 6, 2021 rallies in the US. Document published on website Politico.

“The election provides an important forum for Russia and other US adversaries in which they can try to deepen divisions in American society through disinformation campaigns… Russia certainly did this in the period immediately after [президентских] elections until the attack on January 6, ”the document says.

According to the authors of the report, Moscow took advantage of the uncertainty that arose in American society after January 6 to undermine confidence in democracy. Iran is allegedly doing the same, and the Chinese authorities also made attempts to influence the electoral process, but changed their minds.

As part of the same report, the House of Representatives called the actions of former head of state Donald Trump an attempt to change power in the country in a few steps and proposed a number of actions to prevent such events in the future.