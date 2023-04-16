US officials acknowledge the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) does not have enough ammunition for a successful counteroffensive. On April 15, he wrote about this in the author’s column of the foreign policy observer of the newspaper The Washington Post David Ignaces.

He noted that, judging by the data from classified intelligence materials that got into social networks, about two months ago, US intelligence assessed the situation in Ukraine as “an exhausting campaign of attrition.”

Igneishes said US officials had been arguing for months that Ukrainian forces should retreat to the high ground west of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut). However, Kyiv chose to leave the militants there. As a result, the city turned into a “meat grinder”.

“U.S. officials recognize the obstacles Ukraine faces in this ambitious plan. They still agree with the February assessment: “The continued shortage of training and ammunition is likely to stall progress and exacerbate casualties during the offensive.” Only modest territorial gains remain the most likely outcome.

It is emphasized that the Russian side gained control over 70-80% of the territory of Artemovsk, while the Ukrainians held out at a terrible cost, “avoiding a symbolic defeat.”

Earlier, on April 13, a French TV channel released a report in which he called Ukraine’s counteroffensive hostile. He also showed a Russian fighter who said that there are no invincibles. After the release of the story, a negative reaction from the Ukrainian side followed. The speaker of the Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, threatened journalists with responsibility for not informing Kyiv about the filming of the story about the fighters of the Russian Armed Forces.

On the same day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov expressed confidence in the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the Russian army is capable of defeating the enemy, pushing him back, freeing “primordially Russian territories.”

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. Against this background, several countries demanded an explanation from the United States.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted on April 7 that the Russian military carefully monitors all incoming information about the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and takes it into account when planning a special operation. This is how he commented on the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

