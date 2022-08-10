Popular Mechanics: the US conducted exercises simulating the impact of a Russian hypersonic missile

In the first week of August, the US National Guard conducted an exercise in Philadelphia, during which they worked out what to do after a hypersonic weapon hit the city. The exercise, inspired by the Russian special operation in Ukraine, described American magazine Popular Mechanics.

According to the scenario of the event, Lincoln Financial Field was destroyed during the strike and the train with chlorine was damaged. “The simulated train crash further complicated the scenario because the train contained poisonous gas. The military and rescuers had to not only save civilians, but also decontaminate them from chlorine, ”the newspaper writes.

In total, about 550 military and civilians took part in the exercises. The role of civilians subjected to a gas attack was played by dummies. In addition to Philadelphia, missile strikes were “inflicted” on New York and Chicago. “We are talking about the worst day for America,” said Lt. Col. Brian Higgins, in charge of the exercise.

The publication recalls that Russia currently has Zircon, Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles, but considers their use against the United States unlikely.

In July TASS citing a source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, said that the Zircon hypersonic missile for surface ships of the Russian Navy could be put into service as early as September.