The authorities of the city of San Francisco (California, USA) decided to pay their residents to stop shooting at each other. This way to stop the wave of shooting incidents that swept the city, the newspaper reports. Daily mail…

People who are at high risk of committing a crime will fall under this program. Among them are former criminals and persons released from prison on parole. They will be paid $ 300 each if they promise not to shoot at anyone, and another $ 200 if they find work and attend meetings of outlaw relief groups.

The program will include ten eligible applicants who will begin to receive a scholarship. In addition to potential criminals and repeat offenders, those who risk being shot, for example, in a conflict with the use of firearms, will also be able to count on it.

According to the Daily Mail, 119 gun-related crimes were committed in San Francisco in the first half of 2021, double the number in the same period in 2020. At the same time, California will become the first US state to start paying drug addicts if they promise not to use substances.