The United States has named the mistake of American President Joe Biden that could lead Kiev to a loss to Moscow in the event of a military conflict. Political analyst Harun Karcic wrote about this in his article for The National Interest.

According to Karcic, the Biden administration is interested in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s “territorial expansion” in the Black Sea. However, Kiev and Ankara will not be able to unite to confront Russia in the event of a sharp deterioration in relations between the United States and Turkey.

At the same time, Ukraine is unlikely to be able to achieve its goals without Turkey’s support, the analyst emphasized. “The loss of a NATO ally that borders the Black, Aegean, Mediterranean, Balkans, Caucasus, Iran, Iraq and Syria is tantamount to serving all these strategic regions to Russia on a silver platter,” he explained.

Earlier, journalist Jacob Heilbrunn in an article for The National Interest named the main mistake of the US strategy against Russia and China. According to him, the inability of the Biden administration to prioritize promotes rapprochement between Russia and China in all areas, which will allow them in the future to “resist the dominant role of Washington in world politics.”