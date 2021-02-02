A gigantic winter storm plunged the northeastern United States into chaos, forcing cancel thousands of flights, to close schools and suspend until this Tuesday including vaccination against covid-19 in New York, which is possibly facing one of the biggest snowfall in its history.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a storm watch from Virginia to Maine, where they live tens of millions of people, while huge snowfalls with winds of up to 80 km / h fell in New York, New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, decreed a state of emergency in the city of 8.6 million inhabitants, where in some areas a layer of snow of about 45 centimeters was formed.

In some areas of Manhattan a layer of snow of about 45 centimeters formed. Photo: AFP

Meteorologists from the CNN news channel indicated that this figure could rise to about 60 centimeters.

“The storm continues to develop. It continues to intensify. It is a huge storm,” said one of the chain’s meteorologists, who predicts that the extreme conditions will continue until Wednesday.

De Blasio ordered the school closings Monday and Tuesday and restricted non-essential travel. A measure that this year does not affect so many people, since many students attend online classes and thousands of employees work from home in the wake of the pandemic.

The mayor also suspended the covid vaccination appointments until Tuesday included and prohibited restaurants from serving customers at tables located outside.

“At the rate we are going, we will soon have lobsters,” he quipped on MSNBC television.

“This is a dangerous situation, where there is risk of death (…) If they are not essential workers, stay at home, “asked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The snowfall, which began Sunday night, reached 13 inches in Central Park on Monday afternoon, will continue to fall through Tuesday afternoon and could reach 60 cm, according to the weather service.

“If we go above 50 cm it will be one of the 10 biggest snow storms in New York City,” said Matthew Wunsch, the city’s NWS meteorologist.

A passenger enters the subway station in Brooklyn. Photo: AFP

The current record dates from January 2016, when it snowed almost 70 cm in three days.

New York’s three airports and their metropolitan area they canceled the vast majority of flights, according to the Flight Aware site. More than 1,600 flights were canceled across the country, mostly in Boston, New York, Washington DC and Philadelphia.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency and ordered the suspension of public transportation throughout the state.

“This storm will get worse before it gets better,” Murphy tweeted, reporting that six large covid vaccination centers will remain closed Tuesday.

Washington DC was also covered in heavy snow. Photo: Reuters

Washington DC was also covered in heavy snow. The NWS predicts that the snow cover can reach up to 20 cm in the area of ​​the federal capital and Baltimore, in Maryland.

Thousands of students from DC schools were due to return to school in person this Monday for the first time since March, but their return was postponed to Tuesday.

Due to the storm, US President Joe Biden postponed a visit that it had anticipated to the department of State, and the Congress restricted its activities.

At the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, giant pandas took the opportunity to frolic in the snow and dart down slopes, while children and adults made snowmen and took photos next to the National Mall landmarks.

The city of Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, also declared a state of emergency, closed government buildings and asked its residents to remove their cars from certain streets to be able to sweep snow.

In a suburb of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, a couple in their 50s who were sweeping the snow from the front of their house were killed by a neighbor after an argument, the local police chief said.

Snow covered roads in Maine. Photo: AP

The perpetrator committed suicide as police were preparing to arrest him, it said.

The storm, which left snowfall of up to 1.8 meters and heavy rains in mountainous areas of California last week, then moved to the Midwest, hitting Chicago in particular, which recorded about 20 cm of snow.

The storm is expected to hit Maine on Tuesday, where it can drop between 8 and 13 inches of snow.

AFP

ap